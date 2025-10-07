2025 Physics Nobel: Quantum Tunnelling Decoded

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis for their groundbreaking discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling and energy quantization in electric circuits. This prestigious accolade is bestowed by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in the field of quantum physics, shedding light on the complex phenomena of particle behavior on a large scale. The prize, which carries a monetary award of 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1.2 million), is shared among the laureates, a common practice in cases of multiple recipients.

The trio's work opens new avenues in understanding quantum mechanics, potentially leading to advancements in technology and electronics, fundamentally altering how devices and circuits are designed and function.

