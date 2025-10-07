Left Menu

2025 Physics Nobel: Quantum Tunnelling Decoded

John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis have won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for breakthrough research on macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling and energy quantization in electric circuits. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize, which totals 11 million Swedish crowns, shared among the laureates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The achievement marks a significant milestone in the field of quantum physics, shedding light on the complex phenomena of particle behavior on a large scale. The prize, which carries a monetary award of 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1.2 million), is shared among the laureates, a common practice in cases of multiple recipients.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in the field of quantum physics, shedding light on the complex phenomena of particle behavior on a large scale. The prize, which carries a monetary award of 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1.2 million), is shared among the laureates, a common practice in cases of multiple recipients.

The trio's work opens new avenues in understanding quantum mechanics, potentially leading to advancements in technology and electronics, fundamentally altering how devices and circuits are designed and function.

(With inputs from agencies.)

