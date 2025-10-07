Suspected operatives connected to the Chinese government have allegedly harnessed the power of ChatGPT to craft mass surveillance proposals. This was revealed by OpenAI, as reported by CNN. The use of advanced AI technology in surveillance planning highlights the emerging threats of digital privacy intrusion.

OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, disclosed these findings, stirring discussions on the potential ethical misuses of artificial intelligence. With AI tools becoming increasingly accessible, the possibility of their exploitation for surveillance purposes poses new challenges.

The report emphasizes the need for stringent ethical standards and regulations to prevent AI misuse in governmental surveillance activities. It calls for a global dialogue on maintaining privacy in the face of cutting-edge technology advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)