Left Menu

IFSCA Paves Way for Seamless NRI Onboarding with Video KYC by November

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) plans to issue guidelines on video-based KYC for NRIs by November. This initiative aims to streamline onboarding processes in partnership with UIDAI and RBI. Additionally, a new foreign currency settlement system was launched to enhance real-time transactions at GIFT IFSC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:16 IST
IFSCA Paves Way for Seamless NRI Onboarding with Video KYC by November
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) is set to introduce guidelines by November for a video-based Know Your Customer (KYC) process targeting Non-Resident Indian (NRI) customers. IFSCA Chairman K. Rajaraman announced this at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, emphasizing the push towards an efficient, flexible KYC protocol.

This move follows directions from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to refine the KYC process, eliminating the need for paper-based applications. The forthcoming guidelines arise from a consultation paper on video KYC, released a few months prior.

Collaborating with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), IFSCA aims to implement a faceless authentication system for seamless NRI onboarding. Alongside, a newly launched foreign currency settlement system promises real-time settlements, boosting liquidity management and compliance at GIFT IFSC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

 India
2
Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car

Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car

 India
3
Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

 India
4
High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025