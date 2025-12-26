Tension in Karbi Anglong: Land Eviction Debate Heats Up

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced his government's intent to expedite the legal process surrounding the eviction of encroachers from grazing lands in the West Karbi Anglong and Karbi Anglong districts. This decision follows violent clashes between Karbi and Bihari communities, resulting in two deaths and over 70 injuries, including police personnel.

A meeting with the state government, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), and protestors outlined actions to resolve the conflict. These include appealing for an expedited high court ruling and addressing encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands. The KAAC committed to submitting a pending affidavit by January, while the Karbi community plans legal action.

The clashes erupted from longstanding tensions, with agitators demanding evictions. Measures agreed upon include afforestation, relocating government offices from grazing lands, and canceling trade licenses in the affected areas. A follow-up meeting is set for January as the state seeks peaceful resolution and the return of order.

