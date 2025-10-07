Left Menu

Ukraine Boosts Gas Imports Amid Russian Energy Attacks

In response to intensified Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, Ukraine plans to increase natural gas imports by 30%. Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk noted the significant damage caused and outlined plans to secure necessary imports during the coldest months, with considerations for restoring domestic production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:38 IST
Ukraine is ramping up its natural gas imports by 30% following significant damage to its energy infrastructure from Russian airstrikes. This was confirmed by Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during a press briefing with Western ambassadors.

The increase in imports is contingent on Ukraine's ability to expand import capacity. The priority is to ensure sufficient gas supplies for the coldest months, primarily from October to December. The measure comes amid heightened Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, targeting main gas fields and regional infrastructure.

The total volume of imports will depend on several factors, including the speed of recovery of Ukraine's gas production and the severity of further Russian attacks. The government is preparing for various scenarios and has already imposed restrictions on energy supplies in several northern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

