Iran Hit by Bird Flu Outbreak: Alarming H5N1 Spread

An outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus has been reported in Iran, affecting poultry in the northern region of the country, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) on Tuesday.

The outbreak resulted in the death of 10 birds from a flock of 90, with all remaining birds being humanely slaughtered to contain the spread of the virus, as reported by Iranian authorities.

This development has heightened global concerns over avian influenza as the virus continues to impact poultry industries worldwide, causing disruptions in supply, driving up food prices, and posing potential risks to human health.

(With inputs from agencies.)