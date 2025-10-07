Left Menu

Iran Hit by Bird Flu Outbreak: Alarming H5N1 Spread

An outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus has been reported in Iran, affecting poultry in the northern region. The virus killed 10 birds from a flock of 90, prompting the culling of all remaining birds. This raises concerns of supply disruptions and human health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:30 IST
Iran Hit by Bird Flu Outbreak: Alarming H5N1 Spread
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

An outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus has been reported in Iran, affecting poultry in the northern region of the country, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) on Tuesday.

The outbreak resulted in the death of 10 birds from a flock of 90, with all remaining birds being humanely slaughtered to contain the spread of the virus, as reported by Iranian authorities.

This development has heightened global concerns over avian influenza as the virus continues to impact poultry industries worldwide, causing disruptions in supply, driving up food prices, and posing potential risks to human health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza Conflict Casualties: Unpacking the Human Cost

Gaza Conflict Casualties: Unpacking the Human Cost

 Global
2
Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

 India
4
Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025