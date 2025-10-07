Left Menu

Fighting Stubble Pollution: A Unified Campaign Across States

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the need for creating awareness among farmers as crucial in curbing stubble burning. The Minister advised involving panchayats, local representatives, and nodal officers at the village level for effective crop residue management.

In a key meeting before the paddy harvesting season, chaired alongside Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, strategies focused on reducing air pollution from stubble burning were discussed. They advocated for enhanced utilisation of paddy residues and increased awareness, financial support, and improved monitoring.

The meeting, attended by agriculture ministers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, highlighted ongoing stubble management efforts in their regions. Chouhan urged states to promote direct seeding and efficient usage of available funds, stressing that coordinated efforts can reduce stubble burning incidents, ultimately benefiting the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

