Newborn Achyuth: A Symbol of Hope and Heritage

A tiny, three-day-old boy named Achyuth, weighing 2.5 kg, was discovered in the 'Amma Thottil' cradle beside the Women and Children's Hospital at 2 PM on Tuesday. Doctors promptly examined the infant and confirmed his health.

The boy was named Achyuth in honor of the late V S Achuthanandan, a revered former Chief Minister of Kerala known for his working-class legacy. An official release highlighted this tribute.

Currently, Achyuth is safe under medical supervision as the state gears up to start the adoption process. Last week, a girl named Veena was found in the same cradle. Authorities urge anyone wishing guardianship to contact them immediately.

