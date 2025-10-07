Left Menu

Paving the Path for Sustainable Coal: CSR Framework in the Spotlight

The government emphasizes the need for a dedicated CSR framework for coal companies to encourage responsible and sustainable practices. The initiative aims to minimize environmental impacts while enhancing stakeholder engagement, aligning with directives under the Companies Act and CSR guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to promote sustainable and responsible practices within the coal sector, the government is advocating for the establishment of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework tailored specifically for coal companies. This move seeks to mitigate environmental impacts and boost stakeholder engagement across both private and public sectors.

The coal ministry, acknowledging the increasing involvement of private players, highlighted the necessity for a sector-specific CSR framework. According to a statement, the CSR policies of coal public sector undertakings (PSUs) adhere to the Companies Act, 2013, and follow the guidelines of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

During a consultation led by Coal Additional Secretary Rupinder Brar, industry leaders discussed the potential benefits of quantifying CSR efforts for green credits. Brar stressed the importance of addressing local needs and urged collaboration for impactful CSR activities while involving credible agencies for thorough needs assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

