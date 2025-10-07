Federal Workers Face Uncertainty Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

As the U.S. government shutdown takes effect, spanning across multiple federal agencies, hundreds of thousands of workers face uncertainty. Major departments have been forced to furlough a significant portion of their workforce, creating operational challenges and uncertainty for many employees and citizens alike.

The Defense Department alone has furloughed around 55% of its civilian workforce, with the State Department following suit by furloughing 62% of its staff. Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has spared most of its employees, with only 5% furloughed, prioritizing essential public safety functions.

Despite widespread furloughs, critical operations continue across agencies. Military personnel, key law enforcement officers, air traffic controllers, and essential health services remain active. However, the full extent of the impact depends on how long the shutdown persists, and concern grows for work and projects on pause.

