Federal Workers Face Uncertainty Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

Amid the U.S. government shutdown that began on October 1, various federal agencies have furloughed significant percentages of their workforce. Departments like Defense, Justice, Homeland Security, and others face operational disruptions, highlighting the breadth of the impact. Key services and essential operations, however, remain functional despite the furloughs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:42 IST
As the U.S. government shutdown takes effect, spanning across multiple federal agencies, hundreds of thousands of workers face uncertainty. Major departments have been forced to furlough a significant portion of their workforce, creating operational challenges and uncertainty for many employees and citizens alike.

The Defense Department alone has furloughed around 55% of its civilian workforce, with the State Department following suit by furloughing 62% of its staff. Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has spared most of its employees, with only 5% furloughed, prioritizing essential public safety functions.

Despite widespread furloughs, critical operations continue across agencies. Military personnel, key law enforcement officers, air traffic controllers, and essential health services remain active. However, the full extent of the impact depends on how long the shutdown persists, and concern grows for work and projects on pause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

