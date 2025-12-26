Russian forces downed 7 Storm Shadow missiles during past week, agencies say

‌Russian defence ministry said that ⁠during past week its forces ​had downed seven ‍Storm Shadow missiles, Russian ⁠news ‌agencies ⁠reported on Friday.

Russian ‍troops took control ​of the settlement ⁠of Kosivstseve in ⁠the Zaporizhzhia region in ⁠eastern Ukraine.

