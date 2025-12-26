Russian forces downed 7 Storm Shadow missiles during past week, agencies say
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:00 IST
Russian defence ministry said that during past week its forces had downed seven Storm Shadow missiles, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.
Russian troops took control of the settlement of Kosivstseve in the Zaporizhzhia region in eastern Ukraine.
