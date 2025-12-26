Left Menu

Russian forces downed 7 Storm Shadow missiles during past week, agencies say

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:00 IST
Russian forces downed 7 Storm Shadow missiles during past week, agencies say
  • Country:
  • Russia

‌Russian defence ministry said that ⁠during past week its forces ​had downed seven ‍Storm Shadow missiles, Russian ⁠news ‌agencies ⁠reported on Friday.

Russian ‍troops took control ​of the settlement ⁠of Kosivstseve in ⁠the Zaporizhzhia region in ⁠eastern Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata

Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kol...

 India
2
Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

 India
3
Punjab Congress to hold statewide press conferences on MGNREGA

Punjab Congress to hold statewide press conferences on MGNREGA

 India
4
DMK members hold a memorial event for lives lost in 2004 tsunami

DMK members hold a memorial event for lives lost in 2004 tsunami

India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025