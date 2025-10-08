Global Markets Fluctuate Amid Political Unrest and Economic Uncertainty

Major stock indexes plunged on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing lower following recent record highs. Investors are closely observing political upheavals in France and Japan, contrasted by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, while gold futures hit an unprecedented $4,000 an ounce amidst the turmoil.

The demand for safe-haven gold, driven by concerns over the U.S. government shutdown and expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, saw U.S. gold futures for December closing at $4,004.4, a 0.7% increase. Meanwhile, the euro dipped against the U.S. dollar as France faced fiscal uncertainty following the resignation of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

Tesla shares waned by 4.4% after the company introduced lower-priced versions of its Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan, amid diminishing sales and market share challenges. The consumer discretionary index dropped 1.4%, leading declines among S&P 500 sectors. Global market dynamics remain tense as French President Emmanuel Macron confronts mounting pressure to address political instability.

