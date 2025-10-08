Pramerica Life Insurance Partners with Equitas Bank to Boost Accessibility

Gurugram, 8th October 2025: In a strategic move to broaden its reach, Pramerica Life Insurance has entered a bancassurance partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank. This alliance aims to amplify Pramerica Life's distribution network and provide life insurance access across India, from bustling metropolitan centers to the rural heartlands.

Pramerica Life plans to utilize Equitas's expansive network of nearly 1,000 outlets and 375 ATMs to offer a range of retail and group life insurance products. The range includes life, savings, and health-focused plans, alongside Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) that combine investment with insurance.

This multi-phased partnership also spans microfinance and loan protection, targeting a wide customer base, supported by Equitas's customer base of over 2.5 million spanning 18 states. Aligned with IRDAI's vision for 'Insurance for All by 2047', this collaboration aims to enhance financial inclusion in both urban and rural areas across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)