In a significant geopolitical shift, Russia's lower house of parliament has authorized a withdrawal from a landmark bilateral agreement with the United States. The treaty, known as the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement (PMDA), was established to curtail the massive stockpiles of weapons-grade plutonium left over from thousands of Cold War-era nuclear warheads.

The PMDA, initiated in 2000 and activated in 2011, tasked both nations with the disposal of at least 34 tonnes of plutonium each. This amount, according to U.S. officials, equated to material for approximately 17,000 nuclear warheads. However, Russia cites new anti-Russian steps by the U.S. that alter the strategic balance and increase threats to stability as reasons for the withdrawal.

Although both nations dismantled numerous warheads post-Cold War, the resulting plutonium was costly to maintain and posed proliferation risks. The agreement aimed to convert this plutonium into safer forms for electricity production. But by 2016, Russia suspended its participation, pointing to U.S. sanctions and actions it deemed unfriendly, asserting the U.S. had not fully complied with disposal terms.