Airstrikes Escalate: Israel Targets Hezbollah Amid Disarmament Efforts

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel's air force launched strikes on areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, targeting infrastructure linked to Hezbollah and Hamas. These actions come ahead of a pivotal briefing by Lebanon's army commander on the disarmament of Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The Israeli strikes were preceded by military warnings targeting locations in the eastern Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon, as communicated by Israel's Arabic military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee. Among the targeted sites was a home in Manara, belonging to a Hamas commander, Sharhabil al-Sayed, previously killed in a drone strike.

Amidst ongoing efforts by Lebanon to dismantle armed groups, the government aims to clear Hezbollah's presence by 2025. The airstrikes, occurring despite a US-brokered ceasefire post a 14-month war, highlight persistent tensions and the fragile peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)