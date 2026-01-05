Left Menu

Airstrikes Escalate: Israel Targets Hezbollah Amid Disarmament Efforts

Israel conducted airstrikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah and Hamas infrastructure. These strikes precede a government meeting on Hezbollah's disarmament, crucial for peace efforts along Israel's border. The airstrikes are part of ongoing tensions following a prolonged conflict, despite a ceasefire in November 2024 facilitated by the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:12 IST
Airstrikes Escalate: Israel Targets Hezbollah Amid Disarmament Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel's air force launched strikes on areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, targeting infrastructure linked to Hezbollah and Hamas. These actions come ahead of a pivotal briefing by Lebanon's army commander on the disarmament of Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The Israeli strikes were preceded by military warnings targeting locations in the eastern Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon, as communicated by Israel's Arabic military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee. Among the targeted sites was a home in Manara, belonging to a Hamas commander, Sharhabil al-Sayed, previously killed in a drone strike.

Amidst ongoing efforts by Lebanon to dismantle armed groups, the government aims to clear Hezbollah's presence by 2025. The airstrikes, occurring despite a US-brokered ceasefire post a 14-month war, highlight persistent tensions and the fragile peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Summons for Cheque Bounce Cases

Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Summons for Cheque Bounce Cases

 India
2
Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

 Global
3
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political Tumult

Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political ...

 Global
4
Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026