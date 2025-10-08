Left Menu

Zenith Leisure and Pismo Revolutionize Forex Travel Cards

Zenith Leisure Holidays Ltd. partners with Pismo to launch a Visa prepaid Forex card, strengthening travel financial convenience with multi-currency support and enhanced security. The card caters to various traveler needs, integrating Pismo's platform for real-time processing and fraud prevention. Visa collaboration underlines worldwide acceptance benefits.

Zenith Leisure Holidays Ltd., a renowned entity in travel and foreign exchange services, has teamed up with Pismo to unveil its own Visa prepaid Forex card. This initiative is part of Zenith's strategy to amplify financial convenience for travelers, leveraging their substantial presence in India's travel and forex sector.

Harendra Choudhary, COO at Zenith Forex, highlights the advantages of Pismo's platform in offering a secure and feature-rich Forex card. Pismo's technology promises real-time transaction processing, enhancing compliance, and preventing fraud, thereby enabling Zenith to provide a robust Forex product for travelers.

With support for multiple currencies and global acceptance, the new card also includes features geared towards leisure travelers, corporate groups, and students. This collaboration with Visa ensures a seamless and secure payment experience worldwide, reinforcing Zenith's commitment to customer-focused financial solutions.

