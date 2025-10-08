Gold's Meteoric Rise: Unprecedented Highs Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold prices soared beyond $4,000 an ounce on Wednesday, marking a historic high as investors sought refuge in the precious metal amid global economic and geopolitical instability. Spot gold rose 1.3% to $4,034.73 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures for December hit $4,056.80, signaling strong investor confidence.

Silver followed suit, climbing 2.3% to $48.91 per ounce, nearing its all-time high. The gold rally, up 54% year-to-date, is fueled by interest rate cut expectations, central bank buying, and continued geopolitical tensions. This robust performance has outpaced other assets, including global equities and bitcoin, while the dollar and crude oil have faltered.

The rally's drivers include political crises in the Middle East, Ukraine, and turmoil in France and Japan, which have heightened demand for safe-haven assets. Analysts predict sustained momentum for gold, with significant inflows into ETFs and central bank purchases expected to perpetuate high prices through 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)