EU Fast-Tracks Plan to Cut Russian Energy Ties by 2028

European Union ambassadors took a decisive step on Wednesday by endorsing a plan to halt Russian oil and gas imports by 2028, aiming to sever energy ties that fuel the Kremlin's war efforts in Ukraine. The proposal will now move to national governments for a vote later this month.

The negotiations include discussions on pre-authorizing liquefied natural gas shipments to ensure they do not originate from Russia. While France and Italy back the proposal, they differ on whether to pre-authorize shipments or inspect them upon arrival.

If passed, the legislation will compel Hungary and Slovakia to end Russian oil imports by 2028, formalizing a shift away from Russia's once-dominant energy supply. The bill requires approval from a qualified majority of EU member states, with a separate sanction package to ban LNG imports by 2027 also under negotiation.