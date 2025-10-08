Left Menu

EU Fast-Tracks Plan to Cut Russian Energy Ties by 2028

The EU is progressing on a plan to phase out Russian oil and gas imports by 2028, aiming to cut funding to Russia's military operations in Ukraine. The EU ambassadors agreed to forward a proposed law to ministers for approval, with most member states signaling support despite opposition from Hungary and Slovakia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union ambassadors took a decisive step on Wednesday by endorsing a plan to halt Russian oil and gas imports by 2028, aiming to sever energy ties that fuel the Kremlin's war efforts in Ukraine. The proposal will now move to national governments for a vote later this month.

The negotiations include discussions on pre-authorizing liquefied natural gas shipments to ensure they do not originate from Russia. While France and Italy back the proposal, they differ on whether to pre-authorize shipments or inspect them upon arrival.

If passed, the legislation will compel Hungary and Slovakia to end Russian oil imports by 2028, formalizing a shift away from Russia's once-dominant energy supply. The bill requires approval from a qualified majority of EU member states, with a separate sanction package to ban LNG imports by 2027 also under negotiation.

