India's First Electric Truck Battery Swap Station Opens: A Step Towards a Diesel-Free Future

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, inaugurated India's first commercial electric truck battery swapping and charging station at the Delhi International Cargo Terminal in Sonipat. Urging the transition to electric and biofuel alternatives, Gadkari emphasized the benefits of reducing transportation costs and a push towards a diesel-free future.

Gadkari highlighted India's rapid shift to alternative fuels, envisioning a diesel-free transportation sector. "I am a farmer, and the farmer will not only provide food but also energy," he remarked, referencing fuel production from agricultural waste like stubble, corn, and sugarcane.

The Minister also discussed road construction using stubble in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the production of biofuel, and his commitment to arrive in a bioethanol-powered vehicle to illustrate the dual benefits of pollution reduction and farmer income enhancement.

Furthering this agenda, Gadkari emphasized the role of flexi-engines in agriculture and the transformative impact of EV technology, noting a significant drop in battery prices. He also highlighted the reduced logistics costs and single-digit transport rates due to improved infrastructure.

The event also saw attendance from Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy and senior BJP leaders. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)