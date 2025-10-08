Gujarat Celebrates Vikas Saptah: A Milestone in Nutrition Initiatives Led by Modi
Gujarat marks 24 years of nutritional progress under Narendra Modi's vision with 'Vikas Saptah'. The state government has launched several schemes, reducing child malnutrition and benefiting millions of women and children. Major initiatives include Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana and the Take-Home Ration Program, enhancing health and development across Gujarat.
- Country:
- India
In a celebration marking 24 years of service, Gujarat observes 'Vikas Saptah', highlighting nutrition achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister. The event, spanning from October 7 to 15, underscores Modi's commitment to improving health and nutrition, with October 9 spotlighted as Nutrition Day.
Significant progress has been made in reducing malnutrition and improving children's health through various initiatives. Statistics reveal a drop in underweight children from 39.7% in 2019 to 17.2% in 2025, largely due to the efforts of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and the Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana.
The Take-Home Ration Program distributes vital nutrition to mothers and children, with over 16.5 lakh beneficiaries to date. Additional programs, like Poshan Sudha Yojana and the PURNA Scheme, target specific demographics, ensuring comprehensive nutritional support throughout Gujarat.
(With inputs from agencies.)