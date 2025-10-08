Gujarat Celebrates Vikas Saptah: A Milestone in Nutrition Initiatives Led by Modi

In a celebration marking 24 years of service, Gujarat observes 'Vikas Saptah', highlighting nutrition achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister. The event, spanning from October 7 to 15, underscores Modi's commitment to improving health and nutrition, with October 9 spotlighted as Nutrition Day.

Significant progress has been made in reducing malnutrition and improving children's health through various initiatives. Statistics reveal a drop in underweight children from 39.7% in 2019 to 17.2% in 2025, largely due to the efforts of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and the Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana.

The Take-Home Ration Program distributes vital nutrition to mothers and children, with over 16.5 lakh beneficiaries to date. Additional programs, like Poshan Sudha Yojana and the PURNA Scheme, target specific demographics, ensuring comprehensive nutritional support throughout Gujarat.

