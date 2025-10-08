Left Menu

Himachal's Vision: Honoring Legacy and Advancing Healthcare

Himachal Pradesh prepares for the statue unveiling of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Chief Minister Sukhu reviews arrangements, emphasizing security. Simultaneously, the state focuses on enhancing healthcare with new facilities, digital systems, and increased recruitment to better serve its residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:14 IST
Himachal's Vision: Honoring Legacy and Advancing Healthcare
CM reviews preparations for unveiling statue of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led a crucial review meeting assessing preparations for the upcoming statue unveiling of late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. The ceremony, set for October 13, 2025, at Shimla's historic Ridge, anticipates attendance from key Congress figures including AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, MP Rajni Patil. Sukhu instructed officials to ensure all arrangements are finalized promptly, emphasizing necessary security measures.

Present at the meeting were Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, and other dignitaries. The Chief Minister urged timely completion of tasks, underscoring the importance of seamless execution.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the state's ongoing efforts to revamp the healthcare sector. Infrastructure enhancements include the PGI Satellite Centre in Una, advanced equipment at IGMC Shimla, and expansion of the Him Care Scheme. Digital health integration and workforce expansion feature prominently in these initiatives, alongside the introduction of robotic surgery facilities.

The government aims to rectify staff shortages with the recruitment of 200 medical officers, 38 assistant professors, and 400 staff nurses. This move is intended to boost efficiency in medical institutions statewide, ensuring accessible specialized healthcare for all residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge as BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Political Violence

Tensions Surge as BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Political Violence

 India
2
Lennart Monterlos Freed: A Diplomatic Triumph

Lennart Monterlos Freed: A Diplomatic Triumph

 Global
3
Former PM H D Deve Gowda's Road to Recovery: Hospital Update

Former PM H D Deve Gowda's Road to Recovery: Hospital Update

 India
4
Alleged Terror Plot Unveiled: Northwest England Targeted

Alleged Terror Plot Unveiled: Northwest England Targeted

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025