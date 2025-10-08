Himachal's Vision: Honoring Legacy and Advancing Healthcare

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led a crucial review meeting assessing preparations for the upcoming statue unveiling of late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. The ceremony, set for October 13, 2025, at Shimla's historic Ridge, anticipates attendance from key Congress figures including AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, MP Rajni Patil. Sukhu instructed officials to ensure all arrangements are finalized promptly, emphasizing necessary security measures.

Present at the meeting were Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, and other dignitaries. The Chief Minister urged timely completion of tasks, underscoring the importance of seamless execution.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the state's ongoing efforts to revamp the healthcare sector. Infrastructure enhancements include the PGI Satellite Centre in Una, advanced equipment at IGMC Shimla, and expansion of the Him Care Scheme. Digital health integration and workforce expansion feature prominently in these initiatives, alongside the introduction of robotic surgery facilities.

The government aims to rectify staff shortages with the recruitment of 200 medical officers, 38 assistant professors, and 400 staff nurses. This move is intended to boost efficiency in medical institutions statewide, ensuring accessible specialized healthcare for all residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)