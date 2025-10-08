Punjab to Shine Bright: No Power Cuts by Next Summer

In a significant move to revolutionize Punjab's energy framework, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has vowed to eliminate power cuts by next summer. This development comes with the launch of a Rs 5,000-crore project aimed at modernizing the state's power infrastructure under the Roshan Punjab campaign.

Kejriwal, addressing the public, emphasized that no previous government had envisioned such an ambitious overhaul. The project plans to introduce new substations and power lines, reduce load on feeders, and replace outdated infrastructure to ensure seamless electricity supply.

The initiative also includes laying 25,000 km of new power cables, installing 8,000 transformers, and constructing 77 new substations. Furthermore, the state has resumed coal supply from the Pachwara mine and acquired the Goindwal power plant to bolster energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)