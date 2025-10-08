Air India Partners with STARLUX Airlines: Expanding Horizons Across Asia

Air India, India's national carrier, on Wednesday revealed its new interline partnership with Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines, expanding travel opportunities throughout Asia. According to the announcement, this agreement facilitates single-ticket itineraries combining flights from both airlines, ensuring smoother travel experiences and coordinated services for passengers.

The partnership enables Air India customers to reach Taipei through strategic Southeast Asian gateways like Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, and Kuala Lumpur. Conversely, individuals flying with STARLUX will enjoy streamlined access to Indian hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru via shared entry points in the same cities.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer at Air India, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with STARLUX Airlines, a full-service luxury carrier, to diversify travel choices to and from Taiwan. This interline deal supports Air India's dedication to premium service while inviting STARLUX flyers to experience Indian culture in comfort across their comprehensive network.

In other news, Air India extended congratulations to Navi Mumbai Airport for its recent inauguration. In a post on the platform X, the airline highlighted the global aviation growth signified by Mumbai's second airport, expressing excitement for the prospects it brings.