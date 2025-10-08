Left Menu

Air India Partners with STARLUX Airlines: Expanding Horizons Across Asia

Air India has announced an interline partnership with Taiwan's STARLUX Airlines, enhancing travel options in Asia. This agreement allows seamless bookings and transfers, benefiting passengers of both airlines. Air India will provide access to Taipei, while STARLUX will connect travelers to major Indian cities. This aligns Air India's premium service strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:36 IST
Air India Partners with STARLUX Airlines: Expanding Horizons Across Asia
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India, India's national carrier, on Wednesday revealed its new interline partnership with Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines, expanding travel opportunities throughout Asia. According to the announcement, this agreement facilitates single-ticket itineraries combining flights from both airlines, ensuring smoother travel experiences and coordinated services for passengers.

The partnership enables Air India customers to reach Taipei through strategic Southeast Asian gateways like Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, and Kuala Lumpur. Conversely, individuals flying with STARLUX will enjoy streamlined access to Indian hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru via shared entry points in the same cities.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer at Air India, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with STARLUX Airlines, a full-service luxury carrier, to diversify travel choices to and from Taiwan. This interline deal supports Air India's dedication to premium service while inviting STARLUX flyers to experience Indian culture in comfort across their comprehensive network.

In other news, Air India extended congratulations to Navi Mumbai Airport for its recent inauguration. In a post on the platform X, the airline highlighted the global aviation growth signified by Mumbai's second airport, expressing excitement for the prospects it brings.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge as BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Political Violence

Tensions Surge as BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Political Violence

 India
2
Lennart Monterlos Freed: A Diplomatic Triumph

Lennart Monterlos Freed: A Diplomatic Triumph

 Global
3
Former PM H D Deve Gowda's Road to Recovery: Hospital Update

Former PM H D Deve Gowda's Road to Recovery: Hospital Update

 India
4
Alleged Terror Plot Unveiled: Northwest England Targeted

Alleged Terror Plot Unveiled: Northwest England Targeted

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025