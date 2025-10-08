Empowering Women for Climate Leadership: A New Age Panchayat Evolution

In a landmark national consultation on gender and climate change held on Wednesday, experts recommended bolstering 'Mahila Sabhas' and investing in women's leadership within panchayats, while calling for local budget allocations towards climate adaptation.

The event, organized by Yashwantrao Chavan Centre and other partners, underscored the central role of women-led panchayats in fronting India's climate strategy. Political leaders, including Supriya Sule, advocated for national collective action to implement existing climate plans.

Amid discussions, experts outlined the need for climate-resilient practices and emphasized women's involvement, highlighting their critical role in steering community plans for sustainable agriculture, water, and forestry management.