Mali's Fuel Crisis: Insurgent Blockade Sparks Long Queues and Economic Strain

Amid the scorching heat, motorists in Mali's capital, Bamako, braved long queues at fuel stations due to a crippling shortage exacerbated by insurgent actions.

Insurgents linked to al Qaeda imposed a blockade on fuel imports, crippling the landlocked nation's economy. Many stations supplied only diesel, intensifying the crisis.

With fuel tankers from Ivory Coast providing temporary relief, authorities are under pressure to secure essential supplies as stability in Mali continues to falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)