Mali's Fuel Crisis: Insurgent Blockade Sparks Long Queues and Economic Strain
Mali faces a severe fuel shortage as al Qaeda-linked insurgents block fuel imports. The blockade has led to closed stations and long queues in Bamako and beyond. Despite recent tanker arrivals from Ivory Coast, Mali's government grapples with attacks disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the landlocked country’s economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:06 IST
Amid the scorching heat, motorists in Mali's capital, Bamako, braved long queues at fuel stations due to a crippling shortage exacerbated by insurgent actions.
Insurgents linked to al Qaeda imposed a blockade on fuel imports, crippling the landlocked nation's economy. Many stations supplied only diesel, intensifying the crisis.
With fuel tankers from Ivory Coast providing temporary relief, authorities are under pressure to secure essential supplies as stability in Mali continues to falter.
