US Forces Intensify Crackdown on Venezuela's Oil Tankers
US forces have seized another oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea amid ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to curb sanctioned vessels associated with Venezuela. The Olina is the fifth tanker apprehended in a broader campaign to control Venezuela's oil distribution following President Maduro's ouster.
- Country:
- United States
US forces have once again tightened their grip on Venezuela's oil distribution network, seizing an oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea. The operation, carried out by US Marines and Navy forces as part of a strategic buildup in the region, underscores efforts to enforce sanctions against Venezuela.
The seized vessel, named the Olina, marks the fifth such apprehension by US forces targeting ships associated with the sanctioned Venezuelan regime. The heightened military presence signals increased pressure on Venezuela following the surprise removal of President Nicolás Maduro.
While details remain sparse regarding the involvement of the Coast Guard in this latest operation, previous seizures suggest collaborative efforts to curtail Venezuela's oil flow. The Trump administration's broader strategy aims to regulate the distribution of Venezuelan oil products globally.
ALSO READ
U.S. Seizes Olina Tanker: A Bold Move Against Venezuelan Oil Exports
U.S. Seizes Tanker Olina Amid Venezuelan Oil Crackdown
U.S. Escalates Control with Seizure of Venezuelan Oil Tanker Olina
U.S. Cracks Down on Venezuelan Oil Exports with Seizure of Olina Tanker
Svitolina Triumphs in Epic Auckland Battle