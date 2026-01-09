Left Menu

US Forces Intensify Crackdown on Venezuela's Oil Tankers

US forces have seized another oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea amid ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to curb sanctioned vessels associated with Venezuela. The Olina is the fifth tanker apprehended in a broader campaign to control Venezuela's oil distribution following President Maduro's ouster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:04 IST
US Forces Intensify Crackdown on Venezuela's Oil Tankers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US forces have once again tightened their grip on Venezuela's oil distribution network, seizing an oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea. The operation, carried out by US Marines and Navy forces as part of a strategic buildup in the region, underscores efforts to enforce sanctions against Venezuela.

The seized vessel, named the Olina, marks the fifth such apprehension by US forces targeting ships associated with the sanctioned Venezuelan regime. The heightened military presence signals increased pressure on Venezuela following the surprise removal of President Nicolás Maduro.

While details remain sparse regarding the involvement of the Coast Guard in this latest operation, previous seizures suggest collaborative efforts to curtail Venezuela's oil flow. The Trump administration's broader strategy aims to regulate the distribution of Venezuelan oil products globally.

TRENDING

1
Postponed Visit: China's Diplomatic Shuffle in Africa

Postponed Visit: China's Diplomatic Shuffle in Africa

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution

Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution

 India
3
Trump Courts Big Oil for Venezuelan Revival

Trump Courts Big Oil for Venezuelan Revival

 United States
4
Parliament's Budget session to begin on Jan 28, to end on Apr 2: Official.

Parliament's Budget session to begin on Jan 28, to end on Apr 2: Official.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026