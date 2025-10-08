India Unveils Shram Shakti Niti 2025: A Vision for Inclusive Employment

In a significant move to reshape India's employment landscape, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has unveiled the draft National Labour & Employment Policy, known as Shram Shakti Niti 2025, for public consultation. The proposed policy envisions a fair, inclusive, and future-ready world of work, aligning with the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The ministry emphasizes the policy's foundation in India's ethos of srama dharma, valuing work dignity and moral authority. This policy aims to establish a labour ecosystem ensuring worker protection, productivity, and participation, fostering a balanced framework for workers' welfare and enterprise growth. It also highlights the Ministry's proactive role as an Employment Facilitator, focusing on digital convergence between workers, employers, and training institutions.

The National Career Service (NCS) platform is set to serve as India's digital employment infrastructure, facilitating transparent job matching and skill alignment across diverse regions. The draft policy underscores the significance of social security, occupational safety, and job creation in emerging technologies, pushing for a skilled and resilient workforce. Stakeholders are invited to submit feedback by October 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)