India Unveils Shram Shakti Niti 2025: A Vision for Inclusive Employment

The Ministry of Labour and Employment releases the draft National Labour & Employment Policy - Shram Shakti Niti 2025, aiming to create a fair and inclusive employment landscape. The policy focuses on worker protection, digital infrastructure, and skill alignment, urging public feedback by October 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:46 IST
India Unveils Shram Shakti Niti 2025: A Vision for Inclusive Employment
Ministry of Labour & Employment (Photo/X/@LabourMinistry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to reshape India's employment landscape, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has unveiled the draft National Labour & Employment Policy, known as Shram Shakti Niti 2025, for public consultation. The proposed policy envisions a fair, inclusive, and future-ready world of work, aligning with the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The ministry emphasizes the policy's foundation in India's ethos of srama dharma, valuing work dignity and moral authority. This policy aims to establish a labour ecosystem ensuring worker protection, productivity, and participation, fostering a balanced framework for workers' welfare and enterprise growth. It also highlights the Ministry's proactive role as an Employment Facilitator, focusing on digital convergence between workers, employers, and training institutions.

The National Career Service (NCS) platform is set to serve as India's digital employment infrastructure, facilitating transparent job matching and skill alignment across diverse regions. The draft policy underscores the significance of social security, occupational safety, and job creation in emerging technologies, pushing for a skilled and resilient workforce. Stakeholders are invited to submit feedback by October 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

