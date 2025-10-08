Assam's Automated Vehicle Fitness Center Revolutionizes Transport Services

A significant development in Assam's transportation infrastructure unfolded today as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated an Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Centre near Lahoal Polytechnic in Dibrugarh. This initiative, part of a broader move to digitize Assam's transport services, is set to revolutionize vehicle testing with a fully automated, contactless system.

The newly launched facility, costing Rs 12 crore, can assess up to 10 vehicles per hour and aims to improve the transport infrastructure in regions including Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Dhemaji. Developed in partnership with Applus ITEUVE India Pvt. Ltd., the center marks a shift towards more efficient, citizen-focused services, eliminating the need for visits to the District Transport Office for vehicle fitness tests.

With similar centers opened in Biswanath and Jorhat, and more planned in North Salmara, Barpeta, Mangaldoi, and Badarpur, Assam is paving the way for a seamless and digital future in vehicle testing. Notably, these centers offer online appointments, digital certification, and can accommodate heavy vehicles, underscoring Assam's commitment to modernizing its transport sector.

