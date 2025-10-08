Left Menu

Assam's Automated Vehicle Fitness Center Revolutionizes Transport Services

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated an Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Centre in Dibrugarh, advancing Assam's transport services. The state-of-the-art facility, part of a Rs 12 crore project, replaces manual tests, improving efficiency and accessibility, with more centers planned across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:22 IST
Assam's Automated Vehicle Fitness Center Revolutionizes Transport Services
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the inauguration. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant development in Assam's transportation infrastructure unfolded today as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated an Automated Vehicle Fitness Testing Centre near Lahoal Polytechnic in Dibrugarh. This initiative, part of a broader move to digitize Assam's transport services, is set to revolutionize vehicle testing with a fully automated, contactless system.

The newly launched facility, costing Rs 12 crore, can assess up to 10 vehicles per hour and aims to improve the transport infrastructure in regions including Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Dhemaji. Developed in partnership with Applus ITEUVE India Pvt. Ltd., the center marks a shift towards more efficient, citizen-focused services, eliminating the need for visits to the District Transport Office for vehicle fitness tests.

With similar centers opened in Biswanath and Jorhat, and more planned in North Salmara, Barpeta, Mangaldoi, and Badarpur, Assam is paving the way for a seamless and digital future in vehicle testing. Notably, these centers offer online appointments, digital certification, and can accommodate heavy vehicles, underscoring Assam's commitment to modernizing its transport sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

 United States
2
Trump's Routine Checkup Amid Health Scrutiny

Trump's Routine Checkup Amid Health Scrutiny

 Global
3
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
4
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025