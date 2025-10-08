Azam Khan Criticizes BJP Over 'Undeclared Emergency' Era

In a powerful critique of the current political climate, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan drew parallels between his recent imprisonment and the notorious Emergency period of 1975-77. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Khan, who spent 23 months in Sitapur jail, slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he described as an 'undeclared emergency,' claiming it lacked even the 'brutality' that characterized the earlier Emergency.

Khan, a founding member of the Samajwadi Party, asserted that false charges had been leveled against him and his family. He recalled the cases filed against him, noting that he was accused of theft but received punishment akin to robbery. Released on bail by the Allahabad High Court regarding the Quality Bar land case, Khan expressed no memories of the former Emergency, claiming recent months had been more burdensome.

Following his release, Khan met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, though he refrained from divulging details of their discussion. Yadav, who visited Khan after his release, criticized the BJP for allegedly orchestrating false cases against Khan's family, labeling it an attempt at political persecution. Yadav vowed to stand by Khan, calling it a 'big fight for justice.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)