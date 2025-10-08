Left Menu

Vjosa River: Guardian of a Fragile Ecosystem Under Threat

The Vjosa River in Albania, newly designated as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, faces environmental challenges including pollution from sewage and landfills. Despite its status as a national park and rich biodiversity, local environmentalists express concerns over ongoing damage caused by industrial activities, while the government commits to address these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:39 IST
Vjosa River: Guardian of a Fragile Ecosystem Under Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scraps of plastic blow from a landfill into the Vjosa River in Albania, where upstream, raw sewage sullies its fast-flowing waters. Gravel extraction further disrupts this ecologically significant river's course. Recently, UNESCO declared the Vjosa Valley a Biosphere Reserve, highlighting its environmental wealth and fragility.

Stretching from Greece to Albania's Adriatic coast, the Vjosa Valley is a sanctuary for otters, endangered Egyptian vultures, and rare flora. Designated a national park by the Albanian government in 2023, the river remains one of Europe's last free-flowing waterways, attracting increasing tourist interest amid its natural splendor.

However, environmentalists warn that UNESCO recognition does not remedy issues like pollution and waste, prompting Albania's Environment Minister to pledge over 150 million euros for sewage treatment and landfill closure. Despite these plans, some fear irreversible damage has been done as oil wells continue to threaten the river's health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025