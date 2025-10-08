Vjosa River: Guardian of a Fragile Ecosystem Under Threat

Scraps of plastic blow from a landfill into the Vjosa River in Albania, where upstream, raw sewage sullies its fast-flowing waters. Gravel extraction further disrupts this ecologically significant river's course. Recently, UNESCO declared the Vjosa Valley a Biosphere Reserve, highlighting its environmental wealth and fragility.

Stretching from Greece to Albania's Adriatic coast, the Vjosa Valley is a sanctuary for otters, endangered Egyptian vultures, and rare flora. Designated a national park by the Albanian government in 2023, the river remains one of Europe's last free-flowing waterways, attracting increasing tourist interest amid its natural splendor.

However, environmentalists warn that UNESCO recognition does not remedy issues like pollution and waste, prompting Albania's Environment Minister to pledge over 150 million euros for sewage treatment and landfill closure. Despite these plans, some fear irreversible damage has been done as oil wells continue to threaten the river's health.

