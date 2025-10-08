Chouhan Unveils Ambitious Agri Missions on Jayaprakash Narayan's Birth Anniversary

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled two new agricultural missions, marking an important step in India's quest for self-reliance in pulse production and rural development. The announcement, made on October 11 to honor the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, underscores the government's priority on agriculture.

The Pulses Mission, a key initiative, seeks to make India self-sufficient in pulse production. As the world's leading producer, consumer, and importer of pulses, India aims to reduce its dependency by ensuring farmers receive Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Tur, Urad, and Masoor. Speaking on the initiative, Chouhan indicated that despite India's robust production, several districts continue to lag behind in agricultural output.

Complementing this is the Prime Minister's Krishi Dhan-Dhaanya Yojana, directed at elevating productivity in underperforming districts. Alongside, efforts are being made in the realm of natural farming. Chouhan also touched upon the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme that provisioned 19 lakh homes to residents in Madhya Pradesh, with measures in place to address any exclusion in the housing list. The announcement coincides with Narayan's legacy as a pivotal figure in Indian history, celebrated for his role in the Quit India Movement and advocacy for transformative political change.

