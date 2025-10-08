Left Menu

Chouhan Unveils Ambitious Agri Missions on Jayaprakash Narayan's Birth Anniversary

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced two significant agricultural missions to enhance pulse production and support rural development, commemorating Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary. The initiatives aim for self-reliance in pulses and boosting productivity in low-yield districts, alongside promoting natural farming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:43 IST
Chouhan Unveils Ambitious Agri Missions on Jayaprakash Narayan's Birth Anniversary
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled two new agricultural missions, marking an important step in India's quest for self-reliance in pulse production and rural development. The announcement, made on October 11 to honor the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, underscores the government's priority on agriculture.

The Pulses Mission, a key initiative, seeks to make India self-sufficient in pulse production. As the world's leading producer, consumer, and importer of pulses, India aims to reduce its dependency by ensuring farmers receive Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Tur, Urad, and Masoor. Speaking on the initiative, Chouhan indicated that despite India's robust production, several districts continue to lag behind in agricultural output.

Complementing this is the Prime Minister's Krishi Dhan-Dhaanya Yojana, directed at elevating productivity in underperforming districts. Alongside, efforts are being made in the realm of natural farming. Chouhan also touched upon the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme that provisioned 19 lakh homes to residents in Madhya Pradesh, with measures in place to address any exclusion in the housing list. The announcement coincides with Narayan's legacy as a pivotal figure in Indian history, celebrated for his role in the Quit India Movement and advocacy for transformative political change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025