The Ripple Effect of the U.S. Government Shutdown: Who's Still Working and Who's Not

In the latest U.S. government shutdown, hundreds of thousands of federal employees face furloughs, while crucial services continue. Military personnel and essential law enforcement remain active, but numerous civilian roles are halted. Agencies like the EPA and NASA are heavily affected, impacting various sectors from defense to education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has seen a significant number of federal employees either furloughed or continuing to work under restricted conditions. This development began on October 1, drastically affecting federal operations across various departments.

The Department of Defense retains all 2 million active-duty personnel in duty, while 55% of its civilian workers are furloughed. Departments like the Homeland Security, Justice, and Transportation have taken measures to keep critical services running, with a significant portion of their workforce still on the job.

Other sectors, including the Environmental Protection Agency, NASA, and the Department of Education, have seen substantial furloughs, severely limiting their operations. However, essential services such as law enforcement, air traffic control, and medical operations remain prioritized to ensure public safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

