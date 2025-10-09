The Ripple Effect of the U.S. Government Shutdown: Who's Still Working and Who's Not

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has seen a significant number of federal employees either furloughed or continuing to work under restricted conditions. This development began on October 1, drastically affecting federal operations across various departments.

The Department of Defense retains all 2 million active-duty personnel in duty, while 55% of its civilian workers are furloughed. Departments like the Homeland Security, Justice, and Transportation have taken measures to keep critical services running, with a significant portion of their workforce still on the job.

Other sectors, including the Environmental Protection Agency, NASA, and the Department of Education, have seen substantial furloughs, severely limiting their operations. However, essential services such as law enforcement, air traffic control, and medical operations remain prioritized to ensure public safety and security.

