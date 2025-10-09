Panama Canal Registers Strong Revenue Surge in Fiscal 2025

The Panama Canal has reported a 14.4% boost in revenues, reaching $5.7 billion for the fiscal year 2025, according to preliminary and unaudited results released Wednesday.

Vessel transits saw a significant climb, increasing by 19.3% year-on-year to 13,404, with the period ending September 30. This growth was spearheaded by the container and LPG segments, although LNG volumes fell below expectations due to challenging global freight market conditions.

Authorities highlighted that the robust financial outcomes set a solid foundation for the canal's upcoming expansion and competitiveness initiatives planned for 2026.

