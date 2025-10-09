Keystone XL Pipeline Revival: A Complex Dialogue Between Canada and the US

In a renewed effort to breathe life into the Keystone XL pipeline project, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney engaged in discussions with US President Donald Trump during a recent visit to the White House. The initiative, originally halted by the Biden administration in 2021, is once again being considered as both nations explore energy collaboration opportunities.

Carney's conversation with Trump highlighted Canada's desire to link energy cooperation to its steel and aluminum industries, which currently face steep US tariffs. The meeting underscored the complexities of cross-border trade agreements and the potential economic benefits of reviving the pipeline, which could transport substantial amounts of crude oil to the US Gulf Coast refineries.

Despite previous setbacks, Carney emphasized Canada's need to advance infrastructure projects and leverage its natural resources to bolster economic ties with the US. With tariffs and energy demands as key discussion points, the dialogue signals a continued reevaluation of the Canada-US relationship in light of shifting political priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)