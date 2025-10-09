Left Menu

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A Continental Triumph or Tension?

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a $5 billion hydroelectric project on the Blue Nile. While it doubles Ethiopia's electricity capacity, it also creates geopolitical tensions with Egypt and Sudan. GERD embodies modern development challenges: renewable energy and shared pride against uneven benefits and geopolitical risks.

Milan, Oct 9 (360info) - On September 9, Ethiopia inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa's largest hydroelectric plant, costing $5 billion and generating 5,150 megawatts.

The GERD doubles Ethiopia's electricity capacity but deepens geopolitical tensions. Ethiopia sees it as a national triumph, while Egypt views it as an existential threat. Sudan stands divided between benefits and risks.

While GERD represents Ethiopia's progress, its energy output faces distribution challenges. It highlights the paradox of renewable energy projects in geopolitically sensitive regions, where benefits are unevenly distributed and risks remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

