The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A Continental Triumph or Tension?

Milan, Oct 9 (360info) - On September 9, Ethiopia inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa's largest hydroelectric plant, costing $5 billion and generating 5,150 megawatts.

The GERD doubles Ethiopia's electricity capacity but deepens geopolitical tensions. Ethiopia sees it as a national triumph, while Egypt views it as an existential threat. Sudan stands divided between benefits and risks.

While GERD represents Ethiopia's progress, its energy output faces distribution challenges. It highlights the paradox of renewable energy projects in geopolitically sensitive regions, where benefits are unevenly distributed and risks remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)