Pharma Firm Owner Arrested as Cough Syrup Tragedy Unfolds

In a significant development, the owner of a Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceuticals company has been arrested after 20 children in Madhya Pradesh died from consuming Coldrif cough syrup. Authorities are pursuing stringent measures, including a ban on the syrup and a crackdown on responsible medical personnel.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have apprehended S Ranganathan, the proprietor of a Tamil Nadu pharmaceutical company, believed to be behind the Coldrif cough syrup linked to the deaths of 20 children. The move was confirmed by Chhindwara's Superintendent of Police, who announced that Ranganathan will face a Chennai court before being transferred for further proceedings.

The tragic fatalities were highlighted by Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, who confirmed that the deceased included 17 children from the Chhindwara district. Three other affected children hailed from Betul and Pandhurna districts, with five still under medical care.

In response to the incident, Dr. Soni, a government pediatrician, was incarcerated following protests from medical professionals. Concurrently, CM Mohan Yadav convened a high-level meeting resulting in the suspension of two drug inspectors and other administrative actions, with calls for aggressive retrieval of the cough syrup from local households.

(With inputs from agencies.)

