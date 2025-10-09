Kerala CPI(M) Vows Justice in Sabarimala Gold Plating Scandal

Amid the escalating controversy surrounding the Sabarimala gold plating issue, Kerala CPI(M) Secretary MV Govindan affirmed the government's commitment to justice on Thursday. Speaking with ANI, Govindan pledged that the individual responsible for the missing gold plating would be identified and face legal repercussions.

Govindan stated unequivocally that if anyone, regardless of status, is found to have stolen gold from the Sabarimala temple, they will be brought to justice. He emphasized that neither the CPI(M) nor the government would shield any culprits. Furthermore, he criticized legal petitions against the Global Ayyappa Summit and the opposing parties.

Meanwhile, Minister V. Sivankutty reiterated that the Devaswom Board functions under the High Court's oversight and vowed that strict actions would ensue if any misconduct is detected. The controversy stems from difficulties in tracing records related to a significant gold donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya in 1998 for the Sabarimala temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)