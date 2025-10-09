Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Pushes for Rail, Green Projects in Key Meetings

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami met with senior officials in New Delhi to discuss key developmental efforts including railway enhancements and green initiatives. Urged full central funding for railway upgrades and sought support for hydroelectric projects. Positive assurances were received on several fronts.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Pushes for Rail, Green Projects in Key Meetings
Uttarakhand CM with Uttarakhand State In-charge Dushyant Gautam .(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened with BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam in New Delhi on Wednesday evening to deliberate on pressing issues within the state. The discussions aimed at bolstering development and strengthening existing infrastructure in Uttarakhand, according to an official release.

In the capital, CM Dhami also engaged with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding substantial improvements in Uttarakhand's railway infrastructure. He advocated for the Union Government to shoulder the full cost of expanding and upgrading Dehradun and Haridwar railway stations to 'Model Railway Stations.' Additionally, proposals to double the Haridwar-Dehradun line were discussed, and the Railway Minister expressed conditional support.

The Chief Minister's dialogue also extended to the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway project, urging additional alignments and connectivity provisions for Almora and Someshwar. Further, Dhami agreed to transfer the old Rishikesh railway station's rights to the state. He also met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to secure approval for forest land transfer for a sports university and permissions for seven hydroelectric projects, emphasizing sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

