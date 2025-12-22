Left Menu

Christmas Event at Haridwar Hotel Cancelled Amid Hindu Outfit Protests

A Christmas event planned at a hotel in Haridwar was cancelled following objections from Hindu groups. The event, set for December 24, included activities for children and a grand Ganga Aarti. Protests argued that the celebration was disrespectful to local religious traditions and beliefs.

A hotel event in Haridwar planned for Christmas was cancelled after protests by Hindu organisations. The event, scheduled for December 24, faced backlash on social media, with protesters calling it disrespectful to the religious significance of the area.

Neeraj Gupta, the hotel owner, clarified that the event included games for children and a grand Ganga Aarti, insisting it was respectful to local traditions. Hindu groups, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), opposed it, asserting that foreign cultural events have no place in Haridwar.

Due to the protests, plans for the children's event were shelved, leaving only the Ganga Aarti to be held, respecting the sanctity and cultural traditions of the region.

