Arunachal's Hydro Ambitions: Public Hearing for 1,000 MW Naying Project

A public hearing for the 1,000 MW Naying hydroelectric project is set to take place in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district on November 12. The due event is to be held at the Yapik community hall, as stated by district deputy commissioner Tungge Loya.

Despite receiving the Central Electricity Authority's concurrence in 2013, the project's commencement has been delayed. Environmental and social challenges, alongside concerns about the impact on forest land and local ecology, have been significant hurdles. The run-of-the-river initiative over the Siyom River is planned to be executed by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO).

The state has ambitions to achieve massive hydropower expansion under its 'Decade of Hydro Power' plan, targeting an overall capacity of 19GW. The initiative aims to draw investments, create jobs, and contribute to India's net-zero objectives by 2032.

(With inputs from agencies.)