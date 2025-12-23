Power On: India's Largest Hydropower Project Begins Partial Operation

The long-awaited 2,000 MW Subansiri hydropower project has finally started partial commercial production. Thirteen years behind schedule, this milestone marks a critical achievement for India's energy sector. Unit-2 of the state-run NHPC project was virtually inaugurated by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal from New Delhi.

This development sets the stage for India's largest hydropower project to further its contributions to clean and sustainable energy, reinforcing the national grid and aiding the country's Net Zero aspirations. The Subansiri project involves eight units, each generating 250 MW, with plans for additional units to come online within the next few years.

Despite facing numerous bottlenecks and protests leading to construction halts, the project is projected to bolster regional energy availability significantly. Upon full operation, it will supply electricity to 16 states and provide a robust flood moderation system, alongside fully engaging the local workforce and enhancing Northeast India's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)