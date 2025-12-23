Left Menu

Power On: India's Largest Hydropower Project Begins Partial Operation

The NHPC Subansiri hydropower project, delayed by 13 years, began partial commercial production. Inaugurated by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal, the project is India's largest hydropower facility. With full operation, it will significantly boost India's renewable energy capacity and provide power to 16 states, including free allocations to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:48 IST
Power On: India's Largest Hydropower Project Begins Partial Operation
  • Country:
  • India

The long-awaited 2,000 MW Subansiri hydropower project has finally started partial commercial production. Thirteen years behind schedule, this milestone marks a critical achievement for India's energy sector. Unit-2 of the state-run NHPC project was virtually inaugurated by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal from New Delhi.

This development sets the stage for India's largest hydropower project to further its contributions to clean and sustainable energy, reinforcing the national grid and aiding the country's Net Zero aspirations. The Subansiri project involves eight units, each generating 250 MW, with plans for additional units to come online within the next few years.

Despite facing numerous bottlenecks and protests leading to construction halts, the project is projected to bolster regional energy availability significantly. Upon full operation, it will supply electricity to 16 states and provide a robust flood moderation system, alongside fully engaging the local workforce and enhancing Northeast India's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025