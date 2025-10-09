Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Pharma Owner Arrested: Madhya Pradesh Crackdown on Cough Syrup Tragedy

The owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, manufacturer of the deadly Coldrif cough syrup linked to 20 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured that strict measures would follow against the accused, emphasizing the state's commitment to justice and prevention of future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:34 IST
Tamil Nadu Pharma Owner Arrested: Madhya Pradesh Crackdown on Cough Syrup Tragedy
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a Tamil Nadu-based company, has been arrested in connection with the Coldrif cough syrup cases that led to the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav vowed strong action, declaring that no accused will be spared.

In Bhopal, CM Yadav addressed the press, reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards any negligence or wrongdoing. He stressed that the government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that successfully apprehended the pharma company owner.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla backed the CM's statements, confirming the state government's proactive stance. He assured that upon arrest, the owner would be brought to Madhya Pradesh on transit remand, as authorities continue to ensure such lapses do not recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACB Nabs Corrupt Officials Amidst Rising Bribery Scandals

ACB Nabs Corrupt Officials Amidst Rising Bribery Scandals

 India
2
Political Storm in Pune: Accusations Fly Over Gangster Links

Political Storm in Pune: Accusations Fly Over Gangster Links

 India
3
Czech Political Shift: Babis's New Stance on Ukraine Aid

Czech Political Shift: Babis's New Stance on Ukraine Aid

 Global
4
Eurogroup President Confident Amid France's Political Crisis

Eurogroup President Confident Amid France's Political Crisis

 Luxembourg

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025