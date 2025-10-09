Tamil Nadu Pharma Owner Arrested: Madhya Pradesh Crackdown on Cough Syrup Tragedy

The owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a Tamil Nadu-based company, has been arrested in connection with the Coldrif cough syrup cases that led to the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav vowed strong action, declaring that no accused will be spared.

In Bhopal, CM Yadav addressed the press, reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards any negligence or wrongdoing. He stressed that the government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that successfully apprehended the pharma company owner.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla backed the CM's statements, confirming the state government's proactive stance. He assured that upon arrest, the owner would be brought to Madhya Pradesh on transit remand, as authorities continue to ensure such lapses do not recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)