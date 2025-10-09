Tamil Nadu Pharma Owner Arrested: Madhya Pradesh Crackdown on Cough Syrup Tragedy
The owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, manufacturer of the deadly Coldrif cough syrup linked to 20 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured that strict measures would follow against the accused, emphasizing the state's commitment to justice and prevention of future incidents.
- Country:
- India
The owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a Tamil Nadu-based company, has been arrested in connection with the Coldrif cough syrup cases that led to the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav vowed strong action, declaring that no accused will be spared.
In Bhopal, CM Yadav addressed the press, reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards any negligence or wrongdoing. He stressed that the government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that successfully apprehended the pharma company owner.
Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla backed the CM's statements, confirming the state government's proactive stance. He assured that upon arrest, the owner would be brought to Madhya Pradesh on transit remand, as authorities continue to ensure such lapses do not recur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart: A Global Spotlight on Indian Tourism
Cough Syrup Crisis: India Tightens Regulations After Child Deaths
Tragic Tamil Nadu Cough Syrup Scandal: Madhya Pradesh Demands Accountability
Tragic Toll: Toxic Syrup Causes Child Deaths, Factory Owner Arrested
Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Crackdown on Pharma Malpractice