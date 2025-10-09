Left Menu

European Shares Dip Amid HSBC Moves and French Political Unrest

European shares slipped from record highs due to banking sector pressures, specifically HSBC's proposal to privatize Hang Seng Bank. Political uncertainties in France also contributed to market volatility. Despite this, basic resources and travel sectors showed resilience, while attention shifts to upcoming international economic policy discussions.

European shares edged down from record highs on Thursday, mainly dragged by banking sector concerns as HSBC shares tumbled after announcing its plan to privatize Hong Kong's Hang Seng Bank. This proposal, valued at approximately $13.6 billion, sparked market skepticism regarding its timing and strategic implications.

The STOXX 600 dropped 0.3% to 572.2 points, pulled down by HSBC's 6.5% fall. Amid mixed local market performances, Germany's DAX saw a slight uptick. The financial sector witnessed further jitters with Lloyds Banking Group losing 3.6% as it anticipates setting aside funds due to regulatory probes.

Political instability in France, notably after the unexpected resignation of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, added to market worries. Yet, sectors like basic resources and travel showed gains, and economic stakeholders are closely monitoring upcoming Federal Reserve and European Central Bank announcements for future market direction.

