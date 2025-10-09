Markets Brace for Fed Insight Amid Inflation Fears: Equities Feel the Heat

U.S. stock index futures experienced a decline on Thursday as investors eagerly anticipated comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The focus is on whether the central bank will prioritize inflation control or labor market protection. Powell's remarks could shape future interest-rate policies.

According to minutes from the Fed's meeting in September, inflation concerns remain prevalent, complicating potential aggressive interest-rate cuts expected by the market. "Central bankers are still paying lip service to their inflation mandates," noted Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst.

The tech-driven Nasdaq and benchmark S&P 500 indexes, which reached record-high closes, could be adversely affected by any hawkish signals from Powell. Market participants are also monitoring other Fed speakers and corporate earnings as they contend with the economic data gap caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)