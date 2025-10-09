Left Menu

Markets Brace for Fed Insight Amid Inflation Fears: Equities Feel the Heat

U.S. stock index futures dipped as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, amid concerns about inflation and interest-rate policies. With Fed's September meeting minutes highlighting inflation worries, market expectations for reduced rates could shift if Powell suggests a hawkish stance, potentially impacting equities' strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:15 IST
Markets Brace for Fed Insight Amid Inflation Fears: Equities Feel the Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures experienced a decline on Thursday as investors eagerly anticipated comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The focus is on whether the central bank will prioritize inflation control or labor market protection. Powell's remarks could shape future interest-rate policies.

According to minutes from the Fed's meeting in September, inflation concerns remain prevalent, complicating potential aggressive interest-rate cuts expected by the market. "Central bankers are still paying lip service to their inflation mandates," noted Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst.

The tech-driven Nasdaq and benchmark S&P 500 indexes, which reached record-high closes, could be adversely affected by any hawkish signals from Powell. Market participants are also monitoring other Fed speakers and corporate earnings as they contend with the economic data gap caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

 India
2
Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

 Global
3
Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

 India
4
Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025