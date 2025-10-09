Left Menu

Bihar Farmers Face Severe Income Losses Due to MSP Formula Non-Implementation

Bihar's farmers suffered a massive financial hit in 2024-25, losing approximately Rs 10,000 crore due to the non-enforcement of the Swaminathan Commission's C2+50% Minimum Support Price formula. The AIKS claims that, collectively across India, farmers missed out on Rs 24 lakh crore over nine years due to its non-implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:32 IST
Bihar Farmers Face Severe Income Losses Due to MSP Formula Non-Implementation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Bihar's farmers have reportedly lost around Rs 10,000 crore in the 2024-25 season alone. The losses stem from the non-implementation of the Minimum Support Price calculated using the C2+50 per cent formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, according to statements from the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

The AIKS highlighted that if the formula was applied, farmers across regions could have seen earnings increase by Rs 3 lakh crore in 2024-25. Over the past nine years, the cumulative income loss due to this oversight is estimated at Rs 24 lakh crore, suggesting a significant economic impact on the agriculture sector.

The criticism follows longstanding grievances about the state's decision to dismantle the Mandi system and the insufficiency of government support initiatives like PM-KISAN amid rising production costs. In response, the AIKS and its affiliates are set to intensify their campaign against the government's handling of agricultural policies in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

 India
2
Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

 Global
3
Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

 India
4
Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025