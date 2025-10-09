Bihar Farmers Face Severe Income Losses Due to MSP Formula Non-Implementation

In a startling revelation, Bihar's farmers have reportedly lost around Rs 10,000 crore in the 2024-25 season alone. The losses stem from the non-implementation of the Minimum Support Price calculated using the C2+50 per cent formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, according to statements from the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

The AIKS highlighted that if the formula was applied, farmers across regions could have seen earnings increase by Rs 3 lakh crore in 2024-25. Over the past nine years, the cumulative income loss due to this oversight is estimated at Rs 24 lakh crore, suggesting a significant economic impact on the agriculture sector.

The criticism follows longstanding grievances about the state's decision to dismantle the Mandi system and the insufficiency of government support initiatives like PM-KISAN amid rising production costs. In response, the AIKS and its affiliates are set to intensify their campaign against the government's handling of agricultural policies in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)