Left Menu

Hungarian Literary Giant Bags 2025 Nobel Prize

Laszlo Krasznahorkai, a renowned Hungarian writer, has won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature. The prestigious award, presented by the Swedish Academy, comes with an 11 million-crown prize, equivalent to $1.2 million. His notable literary contributions have been once again recognized on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:33 IST
Hungarian Literary Giant Bags 2025 Nobel Prize
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Renowned Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai has been honored with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, as announced by the Swedish Academy on Thursday.

This distinguished accolade is accompanied by an award of 11 million crowns, translating to approximately $1.2 million.

Krasznahorkai's remarkable literary achievements have earned him this prestigious global recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

 India
2
Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

Telefonica Chile: Potential Acquisition on the Horizon

 Global
3
Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

Shah's Stern Directive: Heightened Vigil in J&K Amid Snowfall Threat

 India
4
Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025