Hungarian Literary Giant Bags 2025 Nobel Prize

Laszlo Krasznahorkai, a renowned Hungarian writer, has won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature. The prestigious award, presented by the Swedish Academy, comes with an 11 million-crown prize, equivalent to $1.2 million. His notable literary contributions have been once again recognized on the global stage.
Renowned Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai has been honored with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, as announced by the Swedish Academy on Thursday.
This distinguished accolade is accompanied by an award of 11 million crowns, translating to approximately $1.2 million.
Krasznahorkai's remarkable literary achievements have earned him this prestigious global recognition.
