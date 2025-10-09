Left Menu

International Delegation Explores Municipal Innovations in Delhi

A diverse delegation visited Delhi to study its municipal governance and solid waste management practices. Hosted by Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, the tour offered insights into the city's initiatives like scientific landfill management and waste-to-energy conversion, aiming for improved transparency and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:20 IST
International Delegation Explores Municipal Innovations in Delhi
The delegation met Delhi Mayor headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Photo/ Delhi Municipal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of around 30 international representatives from countries such as the Maldives and Nepal recently visited the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's headquarters, the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre. This visit was part of a study tour organized with the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

The group met with Delhi's Mayor, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, to understand municipal governance and solid waste management strategies implemented by the MCD. High-ranking officials such as Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav and MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar also attended, offering the delegates further insights.

Mayor Singh articulated the significance of the visit, expressing pride in hosting international representatives. He highlighted MCD's role in serving a large urban population and its focus on sustainable development and transparency. Delhi's initiatives, like waste segregation and waste-to-energy conversion, were shared, with the expectation of gaining insights from the delegates' countries.

MCD officials detailed town planning, the Master Plan of Delhi, and the digital process for building approvals. They addressed the complexities of managing urban waste in a landlocked megacity and shared strategies for effective disposal and community engagement.

TRENDING

1
Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

 United Kingdom
2
In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

 Global
3
Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

 India
4
Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025