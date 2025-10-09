International Delegation Explores Municipal Innovations in Delhi

A delegation of around 30 international representatives from countries such as the Maldives and Nepal recently visited the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's headquarters, the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre. This visit was part of a study tour organized with the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

The group met with Delhi's Mayor, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, to understand municipal governance and solid waste management strategies implemented by the MCD. High-ranking officials such as Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav and MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar also attended, offering the delegates further insights.

Mayor Singh articulated the significance of the visit, expressing pride in hosting international representatives. He highlighted MCD's role in serving a large urban population and its focus on sustainable development and transparency. Delhi's initiatives, like waste segregation and waste-to-energy conversion, were shared, with the expectation of gaining insights from the delegates' countries.

MCD officials detailed town planning, the Master Plan of Delhi, and the digital process for building approvals. They addressed the complexities of managing urban waste in a landlocked megacity and shared strategies for effective disposal and community engagement.