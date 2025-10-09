Left Menu

Armed Men Abduct Pregnant Woman in Gwalior: Police Investigation Underway

In a disturbing incident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, 20 armed men abducted a pregnant woman following an indiscriminate shooting spree. The woman's family, who sustained injuries during the attack, identified Yogendra Gurjar as the main assailant. Police are vigorously searching for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:47 IST
Tighra police station ASI Gautam Sen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, as 20 armed men reportedly opened fire and abducted a 25-year-old pregnant woman named Anju. The attack took place in Gurja village, within the jurisdiction of the Tighra police station.

Local police, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Gautam Sen, confirmed that the assailants fired indiscriminately before forcing Anju away. Family members, present during the terrifying incident, were injured in the ensuing scuffle and are currently receiving medical treatment at JAH hospital. Fortunately, none sustained gunshot wounds.

Anju's husband, Girraj Gurjar, identified Yogendra Gurjar as the principal suspect, citing ongoing threats since the couple's engagement. Yogendra allegedly disrupted the wedding, expressing his desire to marry Anju, but their union proceeded under police protection. Authorities have registered a First Information Report and deployed additional officers as the search for the suspects intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

