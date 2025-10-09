Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Hit China's Iranian Oil Traders Amidst Middle East Tensions

The U.S. has enforced sanctions on roughly 100 individuals and entities, including Chinese companies, linked to Iran's oil trade. This move targets China's Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group and Rizhao Shihua Crude Oil Terminal for buying Iranian oil, exacerbating tensions amidst the Israel-Hamas ceasefire efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:41 IST
U.S. Sanctions Hit China's Iranian Oil Traders Amidst Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has imposed sanctions on approximately 100 individuals, entities, and vessels tied to Iran's oil and petrochemical trade. This includes Chinese entities like Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group, an independent refinery in Shandong Province, and Rizhao Shihua Crude Oil Terminal, both key players in facilitating Iranian oil sales.

The U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions, announced under President Donald Trump's administration, aim to cut Iran's oil revenue, believed to fund Tehran's nuclear ambitions and regional militant activities. These measures are part of the fourth round targeting Chinese refineries that persist in purchasing Iranian oil.

Amidst the sanctions, there are ongoing efforts for peace in the Middle East, highlighted by the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal, supported by Iran. Trump's administration indicated potential cooperation with Iran but emphasized the ban on Iran's nuclear weapon acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Silent Stadium: Tuchel Criticizes Wembley Fans

Silent Stadium: Tuchel Criticizes Wembley Fans

 Global
2
Inflation Insights Amid Government Shutdown

Inflation Insights Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
U.S. Troop Deployment for Gaza Stability

U.S. Troop Deployment for Gaza Stability

 United States
4
Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord

Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025