Restoring Power to Zaporizhzhia: A Step Towards Nuclear Safety
The International Atomic Energy Agency is working to restore external power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, which has been running on emergency diesel generators after being cut off from the grid. The effort comes amid ongoing blame between Russia and Ukraine for the external power line failure.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has initiated efforts to reconnect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the external electricity grid. The plant in southeastern Ukraine, which fell under Russian control early in the 2022 invasion, lost its grid link over two weeks ago amid mutual accusations from Ukraine and Russia.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed that both nations are collaborating with the agency to restore power for the sake of nuclear safety. Although the plant isn't producing electricity, its reactors still require power to cool nuclear fuel and prevent meltdowns.
In addition to Zaporizhzhia, the decommissioned Chornobyl plant remains reliant on alternate power sources. Meanwhile, Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom is prepping the Zaporizhzhia facility for a restart, despite current power constraints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Proposes Ban on Chinese Airlines Over Russian Airspace
U.S. Proposes Ban on Chinese Airlines Overflying Russia
Trump Hints at Potential New Sanctions on Russia
Putin Admits Russian Responsibility in Azerbaijani Jet Tragedy
Putin Admits Blame for Downed Azerbaijani Jetliner as Russia-Azerbaijan Tensions Grow